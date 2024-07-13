All Sections
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
Komyshany on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Deepstatemap

A husband and wife were killed in the shelling of Komyshany, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday night.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A family – a 44-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman – were killed by artillery shelling in Komyshany. They suffered fatal explosive injuries."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, three people were killed and five injured in the Russian attack in Kherson Oblast.
  • Later, it was reported that a 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a severe condition as a result of the attack on Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday.

