Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was ready to cooperate with anyone who would be in power in the United States but added that working with Donald Trump would be "hard work".

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the BBC

Details: Zelenskyy said that if Trump is re-elected, working with him will be "hard work, but we are hard workers".

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Maybe he [Trump – ed.] really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States."

Background:

Zelenskyy has previously stated that his government was ready to cooperate with any political force in the US, specifically the Republican Party, in the event that it comes to power.

There have been media reports that Zelenskyy and Trump may have a phone conversation this Friday.

Support UP or become our patron!