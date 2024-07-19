All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 19 July 2024, 10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was ready to cooperate with anyone who would be in power in the United States but added that working with Donald Trump would be "hard work".

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the BBC

Details: Zelenskyy said that if Trump is re-elected, working with him will be "hard work, but we are hard workers".

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Maybe he [Trump – ed.] really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States."

Background:

  • Zelenskyy has previously stated that his government was ready to cooperate with any political force in the US, specifically the Republican Party, in the event that it comes to power.
  • There have been media reports that Zelenskyy and Trump may have a phone conversation this Friday.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSATrump
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Zelenskyy
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN
Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: