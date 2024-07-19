All Sections
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 19 July 2024, 08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for Western allies to down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, stating that this is out of the question.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DW  

Details: Scholz also stated that he was not ready to lift restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weapons for striking targets on Russian territory.

Quote from the German Chancellor in response to whether he agrees with other NATO countries regarding Zelenskyy's calls: "I see the following consensus – such measures are out of the question. The US is also very clear on this."

Details: Zelenskyy urged Western partners at the summit to enhance Ukraine's air defence and remove restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian targets. 

He also mentioned that partners had helped Israel repel a large-scale combined attack from Iran in April and emphasised that missiles and drones are not "carriers of state sovereignty", thus requiring collective will to destroy them.

Background:

  • US President Joe Biden, after giving Ukraine limited permission to deploy American weapons to hit Russian territory, expressed resistance to US weapons being used to strike deep into Russian territory.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine wishes to expand the scope of this authorisation.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russian territory, as this is provided for by the right to self-defence.

