Over 3,000 convicts join military units – Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

3,171 convicts released on parole have arrived at the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to serve in the military under contract.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "As of 27 June 2024, the courts adopted 3,424 petitions of the relevant category, and 3,171 people arrived at the military unit."

The agency reported that penitentiary institutions prepared 3,822 petitions for the release of paroled convicts for contract military service.

3,632 of these petitions have already been sent to the courts, of which 3,424 have been adopted.

Background:

On 13 March 2024, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) registered a legislative initiative to amend governing parole to undergo military service under a contract during a specific period.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada backed a draft law in the second reading that provides for the voluntary mobilisation of certain categories of convicts.

On 17 May, President Zelenskyy signed the bill into law.

On 29 May, the Ministry of Justice reported that the first convicts to join the Armed Forces are currently undergoing training, and some have already distinguished themselves by capturing Russian soldiers.

