"Ceasefire and peace initiatives": Chinese Foreign Ministry on future meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will advocate for a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the war during his Ukrainian counterpart’s visit to China, despite Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Ukrinform's analysis of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning’s answer to a question on Beijing's expectations from the visit of the Ukrainian top diplomat, at a briefing

Quote from Mao Ning: "The Chinese side will continue to advocate for peace, support the strengthening of international consensus, and work together to find practical solutions to the Ukrainian crisis [as China refers to Russian aggression against Ukraine – ed.] through political means."

Advertisement:

The spokesperson elaborated: "China has always been in favour of a ceasefire, and a peaceful settlement of the crisis is in the interests of each side."

In her statement, the Chinese envoy made no mention of the need of adhering to UN Charter values like respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which require aggressor countries to leave occupied Ukrainian territory.

Background:

Advertisement:

Chinese officials in their statements on Russian aggression from February do not mention the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity as a prerequisite for the end of the war unleashed by Moscow, but instead generate all sorts of "peace initiatives" and "consensuses" to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis", the implementation of which is entirely beneficial to Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China on 23-25 July at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Support UP or become our patron!