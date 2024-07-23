Man, 69, injured in Russian drone attack on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast

On the evening of 23 July, the Russian army attacked the village of Kindiika near Kherson with a drone, injuring a man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 69-year-old man has received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The Russian army attacked Kindiika from a drone about an hour ago."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko said the injured man is now in hospital. He was in the street at the time of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!