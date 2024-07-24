Ukrainian drones hit about 200 critical infrastructure facilities in Russia – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military has used long-range kamikaze drones to hit about 200 critical infrastructure facilities in Russia.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with The Guardian

Details: Syrskyi added that all of these facilities were related to military logistics and included factories, fuel depots, and ammunition storage points.

Syrskyi reiterated that uncrewed surface drones had sunk about a third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"It really became a trap for them and for some [vessels] a grave," Syrskyi said.

He also added that the Kremlin had been forced to "completely pull out" from the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol after a series of Ukrainian attacks.

