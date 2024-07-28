Russian missiles strike Kharkiv

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On the afternoon of 28 July, Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv with two missiles.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine

Details: Police are presently investigating the type of missiles used and the aftermath of the attack.

According to Terekhov, two missiles were launched, but no one was injured.

Also on 28 July, at about 10:20, the Russian military launched two guided bomb strikes on the settlement of Symynivka in the Vovchansk hromada, where a residential building caught on fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

At approximately 11:00, Russia launched an attack on the settlement of Stetskivka in the Velykyi Burluk hromada.

