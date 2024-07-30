Ukrainian paratroopers defeat Russians for second time near Kurakhove – video

Ukrainian paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Tavriia Brigade have repelled another large-scale assault by the Russians, who deployed 57 pieces of equipment on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press office of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: "The occupiers launched a second offensive with 57 pieces of armoured vehicles to break through the defences of the Tavriia paratroopers on the Kurakhove front – a massive Russian assault once again ended in failure.

Over the course of a single day, the occupiers deployed 10 tanks, 47 infantry fighting vehicles, 10 motorcycles, and 1 buggy.

Despite the overwhelming number of enemy equipment, all attempts by the enemy were once again rendered futile. During the battle, our troops destroyed 12 infantry fighting vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, 9 motorcycles, and a buggy. Additionally, 36 occupiers were killed and 32 were wounded."

Details: The Air Assault Forces also posted a video of the repelled assault.

Background:

On 24 July, the soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Tavriia Brigade reported that they had repelled one of the biggest Russian assaults since the beginning of the full-scale war on the Kurakhove front.

Back then, the Russians simultaneously deployed 11 tanks, 45 armoured combat vehicles with landing force and one Terminator tank support combat vehicle.

