Ukraine open to talks with EU regarding transit of Russian Lukoil's oil

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 30 July 2024, 16:43
Ukraine has said it is prepared to participate in consultations with the European Union on the transit of Russian Lukoil company’s oil, if the EU triggers such consultations.

Source: European Pravda, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: In a comment on the situation around Ukraine’s ban on the transit of Russian Lukoil’s oil, which angered Hungary and Slovakia, Tykhyi said that Ukraine appreciates its relations with all of its European neighbours and is grateful for their contributions to putting sanctions pressure on Russia and maintaining regional stability, as well as their effort to diversify their oil supply.

"We can confirm that we are prepared to join the consultation process under the early warning mechanism in accordance with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, if the European Commission makes a decision to do so," Tykhyi said.

Background:

  • Hungary and Slovakia have been granted exemptions from the European ban on Russian oil imports following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But on 18 July, Slovakia and Hungary said that they had stopped receiving oil from the Russian Lukoil corporation after Ukraine strengthened sanctions against the corporation.
  • In response, Ukraine insisted that the same amount of oil is flowing through the pipeline as before, thanks to other Russian companies.
  • Hungary and Slovakia, on the other hand, argue that Kyiv’s decision threatens their energy security and have initiated discussions in the European Commission.
  • On 29 July, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran and threatened to stop the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine if Kyiv did not resume the oil transit of the Russian Lukoil company.
  • Hungary said it will withhold a €6.5 billion payment from the European Peace Fund to Ukraine until Kyiv allows Russian company Lukoil to transit its oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary.

