Russians press on all fronts, with most combat clashes occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces continue to bombard Ukraine and try to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact; a total of 144 combat clashes took place over the past day, most of them on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 31 July

Quote: "Yesterday [30 July – ed.], the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 85 airstrikes, using 141 aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy fired 4,352 times, 90 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive (assault) actions, with a total of six combat clashes. The fighting took place, in particular, near the settlements of Tykhe and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, there were seven combat clashes over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane and Stelmakhivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Nevske and Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults in the vicinities of Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attempts to break through the defences near Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 23 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, New-York and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian defence forces stopped 48 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Zhelanne, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka and Kalynove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russians in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the village of Stepova Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, there were five combat clashes near the villages of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the defence forces hit 1,060 Russian soldiers, 9 tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defence system, 21 tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 52 vehicles and 1 piece of special equipment.

