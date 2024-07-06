Explosion rocks Alushta in Crimea, gas distribution unit on fire – videos

A gas distribution unit was on fire in the Alushta district of occupied Crimea on the evening of Saturday, 6 July. Social media users have reported a powerful explosion.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the "regional headquarters" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations; Crimean news outlet Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) on its Telegram channel

Між селищами Малий Маяк і Виноградний Алуштинського району стався потужний вибух і почалася пожежа, відео: Кримський вітер pic.twitter.com/sQRipAYzUb Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 6, 2024

Details: The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that a gas distribution unit is on fire near Alushta, and firefighters and forest workers are working at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading.

The self-styled "head of the Alushta administration" warns that the city may experience a full or partial gas cut-off due to the fire on the pipeline.

Advertisement:

At the same time, social media users report that a powerful explosion occurred between the villages of Malyi Maiak and Vynohradnyi in the Alushta district, and a fire broke out, presumably on a gas pipeline.

Later, it became known that the Malyi Maiak gas distribution unit was on fire.

Updated: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation stated that a gas pipe suspension bridge in the village of Vynohradne had depressurised on the night of 6-7 July, and that a flare was burning, with the fire spreading to the forest.

Crimean Telegram channels then reported that 14 villages in the Alushta region were temporarily without gas.

Support UP or become our patron!