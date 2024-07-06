All Sections
Explosion rocks Alushta in Crimea, gas distribution unit on fire – videos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 23:29
Explosion rocks Alushta in Crimea, gas distribution unit on fire – videos
Fire near Alushta. Screenshot: Video from social networks

A gas distribution unit was on fire in the Alushta district of occupied Crimea on the evening of Saturday, 6 July. Social media users have reported a powerful explosion.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the "regional headquarters" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations; Crimean news outlet Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) on its Telegram channel

Details: The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that a gas distribution unit is on fire near Alushta, and firefighters and forest workers are working at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading.

The self-styled "head of the Alushta administration" warns that the city may experience a full or partial gas cut-off due to the fire on the pipeline.

At the same time, social media users report that a powerful explosion occurred between the villages of Malyi Maiak and Vynohradnyi in the Alushta district, and a fire broke out, presumably on a gas pipeline.

Later, it became known that the Malyi Maiak gas distribution unit was on fire.

Updated: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation stated that a gas pipe suspension bridge in the village of Vynohradne had depressurised on the night of 6-7 July, and that a flare was burning, with the fire spreading to the forest.

Crimean Telegram channels then reported that 14 villages in the Alushta region were temporarily without gas.

Subjects: Crimeagasexplosion
