Zelenskyy visits Odesa on Ukrainian Navy Day, presenting awards to marines – video, photos

On Sunday, 7 July, on the Day of the Ukrainian Navy in Odesa, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, presented state awards to marines and honoured the memory of those who lost their lives in the battles with the Russians.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Details: The soldiers of the guard of honour laid a wreath with flowers from the president at the Memorial Stele for the fallen soldiers of the Naval Forces in the Odesa port.

Advertisement:

Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Zelenskyy participated in the ceremony together with: Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands; Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands; John Healey, Secretary of State for the Defence of the UK; Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; and Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In Odesa, Zelenskyy also honoured the marines and presented them with state awards.

Advertisement:

Quote by Zelenskyy: "During this war, Ukraine has achieved a totally different status for the Black Sea region – this region will always be free from Russian domination. Our state will always have its own fleet – a modern fleet, its own influence and a clear action strategy, a new Maritime Strategy of Ukraine. All this would be impossible without the courage of our marines and the results achieved by them."

More details: Zelenskyy gave the Zolota Zirka (Golden Star) Award to the Hero of Ukraine, Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Andrushchenko who participated in the liberation of the settlements of Makarivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

The Cross of Military Merit award was given to Junior Sergeant Yaroslav Koziichuk, Senior Seaman Vitalii Kosheliuk and Captain Vasyl Pushkash.

Zelenskyy also decorated Ukrainian defenders with the awards of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree, Order for Courage of the II and III degrees, and Princess Olha and Prince Danylo Halytskyi of the III degree. He also presented honourable awards For Courage and Bravery to the 26th and 27th Separate Riverboat Divisions of the River Fleet of the Ukrainian Navy.

Support UP or become our patron!