All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is developing new naval strategy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 19:52
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is developing new naval strategy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on 6 July. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukraine is developing a new naval strategy, which will soon be approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We are developing a new strategy for our country on the sea – the Ukrainian Naval Strategy. Soon this strategy will be approved by the NSDC – its points are being finalised.

Advertisement:

We clearly understand that the war has changed the balance of power in our entire Black Sea region, and the Russian fleet will never again dominate this area. We are consolidating our interests, considering Ukraine's new technological capabilities and our new relations with partners.

Ukraine will always be a state able to protect its own interests at sea, crucial transport routes, and the interests of our allies and partners."

Details: Furthermore, Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who ensure that Ukrainian drones strike Russian territory.

Advertisement:

"The Russian state must feel the consequences of its actions against our nation and people, and this response is now evident to it. Ukrainian drones have become a global brand," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyBlack Seaships
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Zelenskyy
White House says meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy possible
Zelenskyy: We're working with our partners to enhance protection for Ukrainian cities and villages – video
New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: