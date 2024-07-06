Zelenskyy: Ukraine is developing new naval strategy

Ukraine is developing a new naval strategy, which will soon be approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We are developing a new strategy for our country on the sea – the Ukrainian Naval Strategy. Soon this strategy will be approved by the NSDC – its points are being finalised.

We clearly understand that the war has changed the balance of power in our entire Black Sea region, and the Russian fleet will never again dominate this area. We are consolidating our interests, considering Ukraine's new technological capabilities and our new relations with partners.

Ukraine will always be a state able to protect its own interests at sea, crucial transport routes, and the interests of our allies and partners."

Details: Furthermore, Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who ensure that Ukrainian drones strike Russian territory.

"The Russian state must feel the consequences of its actions against our nation and people, and this response is now evident to it. Ukrainian drones have become a global brand," he said.

