Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers seeks site to relocate Okhmatdyt hospital staff and patients

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital on 8 July. Photo: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers will consider the consequences of Russia’s 8 July attack, particularly on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, at its next meeting.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: Shmyhal has ordered the health, economy and finance ministries to work on allocating funds to rebuild medical facilities and help those affected by the Russian strikes.

Quote: "We will be examining the consequences of this barbaric attack at the next meeting of the government. I have ordered the health, economy and finance ministries to urgently allocate funds to rebuild the medical facilities and help those affected.

The president of Ukraine has instructed the government to consider new locations that Okhmatdyt’s staff and patients can move to."

Details: Shmyhal added that the Ukrainian government hoped Ukraine’s international partners would "draw their own conclusions".

Background:

Two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, were killed in a Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt specialised children’s hospital on 8 July.

