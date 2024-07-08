All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers seeks site to relocate Okhmatdyt hospital staff and patients

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 July 2024, 20:43
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers seeks site to relocate Okhmatdyt hospital staff and patients
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital on 8 July. Photo: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers will consider the consequences of Russia’s 8 July attack, particularly on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, at its next meeting.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: Shmyhal has ordered the health, economy and finance ministries to work on allocating funds to rebuild medical facilities and help those affected by the Russian strikes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will be examining the consequences of this barbaric attack at the next meeting of the government. I have ordered the health, economy and finance ministries to urgently allocate funds to rebuild the medical facilities and help those affected.

The president of Ukraine has instructed the government to consider new locations that Okhmatdyt’s staff and patients can move to."

Details: Shmyhal added that the Ukrainian government hoped Ukraine’s international partners would "draw their own conclusions".

Advertisement:

Background:

Two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, were killed in a Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt specialised children’s hospital on 8 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrenmissile strikewarCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
children
Ukraine liberates nine more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
About 100 teenagers join Russian militaristic organisations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: