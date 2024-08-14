All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians report attack on 3 air bases: Russian Defence Ministry claims 117 drones downed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 August 2024, 08:37
Russians report attack on 3 air bases: Russian Defence Ministry claims 117 drones downed
Screenshot from google.maps

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine launched over a 100 drones at military targets in Russia, claiming that they have downed 117 UAVs.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "During the past night... the air defence systems destroyed 4 tactical missiles and 117 aircraft-type UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 37 drones and 4 missiles were destroyed over Kursk Oblast, another 37 UAVs over Voronezh Oblast, 17 drones over Belgorod, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod, 9 over Volgograd, 3 over Bryansk, 2 over Oryol and 1 over Rostov oblasts.

As usual, the ministry remained silent about the consequences of these drone attacks or the damage they have caused. 

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported that drones had attacked three Russian air bases.

Advertisement:

In particular, there was information about an attack on the Savasleyka air base in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which serves as a takeoff point for Russian MiG-31K fighter jets.

There were also reports of an attack on the Baltimore air base in Voronezh, which resulted in a fire. 

In addition, local media reported drone attacks and explosions in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, with residents claiming that the air base was on fire following the UAV attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadronesairfield
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Su-34 jet in Kursk Oblast
Satellite spots fire at Russian Savasleyka air base after drone attack
Pentagon closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: