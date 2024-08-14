Russians report attack on 3 air bases: Russian Defence Ministry claims 117 drones downed

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine launched over a 100 drones at military targets in Russia, claiming that they have downed 117 UAVs.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "During the past night... the air defence systems destroyed 4 tactical missiles and 117 aircraft-type UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 37 drones and 4 missiles were destroyed over Kursk Oblast, another 37 UAVs over Voronezh Oblast, 17 drones over Belgorod, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod, 9 over Volgograd, 3 over Bryansk, 2 over Oryol and 1 over Rostov oblasts.

As usual, the ministry remained silent about the consequences of these drone attacks or the damage they have caused.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported that drones had attacked three Russian air bases.

Advertisement:

In particular, there was information about an attack on the Savasleyka air base in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which serves as a takeoff point for Russian MiG-31K fighter jets.

There were also reports of an attack on the Baltimore air base in Voronezh, which resulted in a fire.

In addition, local media reported drone attacks and explosions in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, with residents claiming that the air base was on fire following the UAV attack.

Support UP or become our patron!