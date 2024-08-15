All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs all 29 Shahed drones at night

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 August 2024, 08:30
Ukraine's air defence downs all 29 Shahed drones at night
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59 guided missiles and 29 Shahed drones on the night of 14-15 August. All Russian drones have been successfully destroyed.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk; Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Oleshchuk: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces as well as aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force downed 29 enemy drones over Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: Oleschuk specified that the Russians launched missiles from the airspace over Russia's Kursk Oblast, while Shahed drones were launched from areas near the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk.

Kim reported that five Russian drones were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast. 

According to Prokudin, eight Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed over Kherson Oblast.

Background:

  • At around midnight on 14 August, the Russians launched attack drones from two directions targeting Ukrainian territory.

Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Shahed drone
