Ukraine's air defence downs all 29 Shahed drones at night
The Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59 guided missiles and 29 Shahed drones on the night of 14-15 August. All Russian drones have been successfully destroyed.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk; Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Oleshchuk: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces as well as aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force downed 29 enemy drones over Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts."
Details: Oleschuk specified that the Russians launched missiles from the airspace over Russia's Kursk Oblast, while Shahed drones were launched from areas near the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk.
Kim reported that five Russian drones were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast.
According to Prokudin, eight Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed over Kherson Oblast.
Background:
- At around midnight on 14 August, the Russians launched attack drones from two directions targeting Ukrainian territory.
