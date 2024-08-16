Russians destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 in Dnipro, no casualties reported

Russian forces launched ballistic missiles on the city of Dnipro on 16 August. Ukraine's Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter jet, fortunately with no casualties.

Source: the Air Command Skhid ("East") in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, on Facebook

Details: The Air Command Skhid stated that the Russians attacked Dnipro at noon with three Iskander-M missiles and then hit the city again with ballistics roughly 17 hours later.

The consequences of the attack have not been reported.

At the same time, Yurii Ihnat reported that the MiG-29 was destroyed during the second Russian strike on Friday.

Quote: "Unfortunately, we lost a MiG-29 today. Fortunately, everyone is in good health. War…"

