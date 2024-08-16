All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 in Dnipro, no casualties reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 August 2024, 21:24
Russians destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 in Dnipro, no casualties reported
MiG-29 illustrative photo by Getty Images

Russian forces launched ballistic missiles on the city of Dnipro on 16 August. Ukraine's Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter jet, fortunately with no casualties.

Source: the Air Command Skhid ("East") in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, on Facebook

Details: The Air Command Skhid stated that the Russians attacked Dnipro at noon with three Iskander-M missiles and then hit the city again with ballistics roughly 17 hours later.

Advertisement:

The consequences of the attack have not been reported.

At the same time, Yurii Ihnat reported that the MiG-29 was destroyed during the second Russian strike on Friday.

Quote: "Unfortunately, we lost a MiG-29 today. Fortunately, everyone is in good health. War…"

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcewar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast overnight, Ukrainian air defence downs 5 drones
Ukraine's air defence downs all 29 Shahed drones at night
Ukraine's Air Force releases rare footage of French-supplied AASM Hammer bombs being deployed
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: