Russians hit house in Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, killing woman
Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on the morning of 18 August, claiming the life of a woman and injuring one more.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote "Myrnohrad is under fire again: one person has been killed and one more injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery this morning, hitting a house."
Details: Filashkin added that a woman, aged around 83, had been killed and another woman, 56, had been injured. Three houses have been damaged.
Filashkin once again urged the city’s residents to evacuate promptly.
Background: On the evening of 17 August, Russian forces struck the city of Myrnohrad with a FAB-500 UMPK bomb, leaving one civilian dead and four others injured.
