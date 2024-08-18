All Sections
Russians hit house in Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 18 August 2024, 11:55
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on the morning of 18 August, claiming the life of a woman and injuring one more.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote "Myrnohrad is under fire again: one person has been killed and one more injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery this morning, hitting a house."

Details: Filashkin added that a woman, aged around 83, had been killed and another woman, 56, had been injured. Three houses have been damaged.

Filashkin once again urged the city’s residents to evacuate promptly.

Background: On the evening of 17 August, Russian forces struck the city of Myrnohrad with a FAB-500 UMPK bomb, leaving one civilian dead and four others injured.

