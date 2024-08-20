Ukrainian Parliament adopts draft law on depriving traitors of state awards

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted a draft law about depriving individuals of state awards for the popularisation or propaganda of the aggressor state or committing other unlawful acts against Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Details: The decision was voted for in the session hall of the Parliament by 341 MPs.

The draft law provides for new additional punishment in the Criminal Code of Ukraine – depriving individuals of state awards, and lists the crimes which can be punished this way.

The Criminal Code of Ukraine also states that while announcing the verdict, the court must also decide whether there are reasons to deprive an individual of state awards. A sanction in the form of depriving an individual of state awards following a corresponding decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine was also implemented.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that "traitors who fled to Russia after 24 February" should be deprived of any titles and awards in Ukraine.

The Committee for Legal Activity of Ukraine recommended the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt laws about depriving individuals of state awards for popularisation or propaganda of Russia.

