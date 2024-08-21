Two civilians killed in morning Russian attack on Ukrainsk and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces struck the settlements of Ukrainsk and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 21 June, claiming the lives of two people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin noted that a woman had been killed and two apartment blocks had been damaged in the Russian attack on Ukrainsk in Selydove hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Another civilian was killed in the Russian strike on Siversk.

In addition, he reported that a 36-year-old man had been killed in the Russian bombardment of the city of Toretsk on 20 August.

