Search and rescue operations in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Photo: State Emergency Service

The body of a woman has been recovered during a search and rescue operation, which has been going on for three days in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service; press service of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office in a comment to UP

Quote from Sinehubov: "Unfortunately, a woman, 43, was killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kozacha Lopan.

Rescue workers retrieved the body from under the rubble."

Details: Syniehubov said that one more person may be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

On 22 August, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, said that the bodies of two women had been found under the rubble (they had not been retrieved at the time).

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office told Ukrainska Pravda that as of now, as a result of the search and rescue operation in Kozacha Lopan, one person has been rescued alive, one body has been retrieved, and another person is still trapped under the rubble, presumably dead.

Background:

On 21 August, Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians carried out two attacks on the Kozacha Lopan district administration building between 12:30 and 13:00. As a result, the building partially collapsed, including the basement, which at the time sheltered the chief of the administration, Liudmyla Vakulenko, her staff, and local people.

Later, a woman, 56, was rescued from under the rubble. She sustained minor injuries.

