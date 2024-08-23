All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Body of woman recovered from under rubble of village council in Kozacha Lopan – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 23 August 2024, 14:11
Body of woman recovered from under rubble of village council in Kozacha Lopan – photo
Search and rescue operations in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Photo: State Emergency Service

The body of a woman has been recovered during a search and rescue operation, which has been going on for three days in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service; press service of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office in a comment to UP

Quote from Sinehubov: "Unfortunately, a woman, 43, was killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kozacha Lopan.

Advertisement:

Rescue workers retrieved the body from under the rubble."

Details: Syniehubov said that one more person may be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

On 22 August, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, said that the bodies of two women had been found under the rubble (they had not been retrieved at the time).

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office told Ukrainska Pravda that as of now, as a result of the search and rescue operation in Kozacha Lopan, one person has been rescued alive, one body has been retrieved, and another person is still trapped under the rubble, presumably dead.

 

Search and rescue operations in the village of Kozacha Lopan.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Background:

  • On 21 August, Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians carried out two attacks on the Kozacha Lopan district administration building between 12:30 and 13:00. As a result, the building partially collapsed, including the basement, which at the time sheltered the chief of the administration, Liudmyla Vakulenko, her staff, and local people.
  • Later, a woman, 56, was rescued from under the rubble. She sustained minor injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, killing and injuring civilians
Situation near Vovchansk: Russians attempt to break through to Vovcha River
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reveals details of counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast: Russian plans disrupted
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: