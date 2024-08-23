Another body retrieved from under rubble in Kozacha Lopan – photo

On Friday, 23 August, Ukrainian rescue workers retrieved another woman’s body from under the rubble of Kozacha Lopan village council in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration, on social media

Details: This is the second body discovered at the site on 23 August, this time of a 61-year-old woman who lived in Kozacha Lopan. Her body will be delivered to her family for burial.

According to Zadorenko, on the third day of the village council's clearance of the rubble, the Russians used artillery and FPV drones to assault the police, rescue workers, and local citizens working at the site.

Three police officers suffered concussions and were taken to hospital. The State Emergency Service's equipment as well as a Derhachi city funeral services company were both damaged.

According to Zadorenko, the search and rescue operation in Kozacha Lopan has been concluded.

Quote: "The invaders cynically hit a car of the funeral services company with drones during the evacuation of the bodies of the dead."

Previously: Earlier on Friday, it was reported that during the third day of the search and rescue operation in Kozacha Lopan, the body of a 43-year-old woman was recovered. Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration then stated that another person may be underneath the rubble.

One person was saved during the search and rescue operation in Kozacha Lopan, and the bodies of two deceased women were retrieved.

