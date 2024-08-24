Russians attack village in Kupiansk district, injuring four women

The Russian troops attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 24 August, injuring four women.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district around 12:00. A private building was burning as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Four women were injured. They were hospitalised in a medical facility. The response to the aftermath is ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!