Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: reports state most difficult situation on Pokrovsk front – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Friday, 30 August. The meeting addressed three key issues: the school year, the energy system and the situation at the front, especially on the Pokrovsk front, where the situation is the most difficult.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. Three key issues [were discussed – ed.].

[I listened to – ed.] a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation on the frontline - first of all, the Pokrovsk front.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the details of the operation in Kursk Oblast, including the replenishment of the exchange pool [of prisoners-of-war – ed.]. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process."

Details: The second issue, as noted, was the preparation of schools for the academic year. Zelenskyy heard reports from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

"Security issues, as well as analysis of the construction of shelters. The government must also be aware of its personal responsibility for preparing schools in terms of energy challenges," the president noted.

The third item on the agenda was energy. The participants discussed dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes and analysed some issues related to the construction of defence structures.

It is noted that the key is to strengthen the work in each of these three areas as much as possible.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials to discuss preparations for the new school year and stressed the importance of in-person learning.

