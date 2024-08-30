All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: reports state most difficult situation on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 30 August 2024, 15:19
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: reports state most difficult situation on Pokrovsk front – video
Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Friday, 30 August. The meeting addressed three key issues: the school year, the energy system and the situation at the front, especially on the Pokrovsk front, where the situation is the most difficult.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. Three key issues [were discussed – ed.].

Advertisement:

[I listened to – ed.] a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation on the frontline - first of all, the Pokrovsk front.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the details of the operation in Kursk Oblast, including the replenishment of the exchange pool [of prisoners-of-war – ed.]. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process."

Advertisement:

Details: The second issue, as noted, was the preparation of schools for the academic year. Zelenskyy heard reports from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

"Security issues, as well as analysis of the construction of shelters. The government must also be aware of its personal responsibility for preparing schools in terms of energy challenges," the president noted.

The third item on the agenda was energy. The participants discussed dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes and analysed some issues related to the construction of defence structures.

It is noted that the key is to strengthen the work in each of these three areas as much as possible.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with government officials to discuss preparations for the new school year and stressed the importance of in-person learning.

Support UP or become our patron!

warstaffZelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
war
Zelenskyy reacts to latest Russian strike on Kharkiv and posts video showing its aftermath
Armed Forces of Ukraine take control of 5 sq km of Kursk Oblast in one day
Netherlands not revealing timeline for Patriot air defence system delivery to Ukraine to keep details from Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: