Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on defence on fronts from which Russia launched attacks – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 9 August 2024, 18:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on defence on fronts from which Russia launched attacks – video
Screenshot: video by Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on 9 August on defensive actions on the fronts from which Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "First of all, we heard the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation on all key fronts: the south, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. And on our defensive actions on the fronts from which Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian territory."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief approved the plan of further actions to strengthen our air defence system to protect the people, critical infrastructure, and military facilities.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, reported on the comprehensive protection of schools in cooperation with local authorities and hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. All aspects of security preparations for the upcoming school year.

Quote: "There was also a report by Oleh Ivashchenko, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, on Russia's latest terrorist plans. We see it all and will be ready. And finally, there was an important report from Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, on their special long-range operations. Very effective actions!"

