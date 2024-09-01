All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv: prosecutor's office gives details of aftermath and missiles used – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 18:55
Fragments of Russian missiles in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces deployed Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles in their attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, 1 September. The number of casualties now stands at 47.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Prosecutors and police investigators have established that [Russian forces] deployed two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the attack on the shopping mall in the Saltivksyi district of Kharkiv.

The Palace of Sport building in the Nemyshlianskyi district took a direct hit from three Iskander-M missiles; three S-300/400 missiles also struck a nearby area."

Details: The prosecutor’s office said that as of 17:40 (Kyiv time), the number of casualties has risen to 44, including seven children. A three-month-old baby is receiving medical treatment. Earlier, it was reported that another three-month-old suffered an acute stress response following the Russian attack.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office also reported that the following damage was caused by the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the afternoon of Sunday, 1 September:

  • An area near a metro station and a shopping mall in the Saltivskyi district was hit;
  • A private residential neighbourhood was struck in the Kyivskyi district;
  • The Palace of Sport in the Nemyshlianskyi district was destroyed;
  • Civilian infrastructure facilities, including shops, pharmacies, cafés, administrative buildings, cars, post offices and banks, were damaged.

Update: At 18:46, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that the number of casualties of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to 47, including seven children.

Three civilians have been rescued from the rubble of the destroyed buildings. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

Background:

  • On 1 September, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported that Russian forces had attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure.
  • Russian forces delivered about 10 strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of 1 September, leaving more than 40 people injured, including 7 children. Emergency workers and doctors responding to a call after the initial Russian attack on Kharkiv were injured in a repeat strike.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed world leaders in response to the latest Russian strike on Kharkiv, which injured more than 40 civilians.
  • The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said that Russian forces launched Iskander-M missiles from Russian territory to strike Kharkiv.

