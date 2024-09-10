Moscow mayor reports drone attack on Moscow: three airports closed – photo

A total of 14 drones flying towards Moscow were shot down in Russia on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram; Russian news Telegram channel SHOT

Details: The drones were shot down in the urban districts of Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo and Kolomna.

Advertisement:

Sobyanin also said that early reports indicate that there was no damage or casualties at the crash site. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian media reported that Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports had been closed, and the Kovyor (Carpet) Plan had been announced. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Updated: Later, Sobyanin wrote that air defence systems in the Domodedovo urban district had allegedly shot down two more drones flying towards Moscow.

Advertisement:

A series of explosions also rocked the city of Zhukovsky near Moscow. Witnesses said they had heard at least ten loud explosions in the sky.

The wreckage of one of the downed UAVs fell on a motorway. There is currently no information about any casualties.

Also, residents of Ramenskoye near Moscow report that the wreckage of one of the UAVs hit a residential high-rise building. A fire is visible at the scene. There is currently no information about casualties. The ninth and tenth floors of the building are on fire.

Later, there was information about two more buildings that were allegedly hit by drone debris.

In addition, the Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow was damaged, and Sobyanin said that firefighting operations were underway at the airport.

Background: On the night of 9-10 September, authorities and media reported a drone attack in seven oblasts of Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!