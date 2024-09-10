All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:19
We have enough funds – Ukraine's PM on financing Armed Forces operation in Russian Kursk Oblast
PM Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, stated during a news conference on 10 September that the military operation in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation is funded by the country's general defence budget, and there are sufficient finances to ensure it.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine today is conducting a defensive operation on all front lines. We finance our security and defence forces, our Armed Forces from one budget. There are no separate budgets for individual defensive or offensive operations – we have one budget for our Armed Forces."

Details: The Prime Minister stressed that this budget is being implemented today, and there are enough funds.

"The Kursk operation is not allocated as a separate budget. The Kursk operation is a defensive operation on the front line with the enemy," said Shmyhal.

Background:

  • The operation in Kursk Oblast began on 6 August. On 10 August, on the fifth day of the Ukrainian army's offensive deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine had brought the war to Russian territory.
  • On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast in Russia, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 square kilometres.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin persistently continues to downplay the success of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, trying his best to convince Russian society that Ukraine’s control over 100 Russian settlements means nothing. However, on 5 September, he said that the "sacred duty" of Russian soldiers is to retake the part of Kursk Oblast that is currently controlled by the Ukrainian military.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had redeployed 60,000 troops to Kursk Oblast from the war zone in Ukraine due to the success of Ukraine's Kursk operation.

Kursk OblastShmyhalwar
