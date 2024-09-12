All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 12 September 2024, 21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
Photo: Getty Images

The General Staff of the Finnish Defence Forces has officially denied the information spread by the Russian media that drones were launched from Finnish territory to allegedly attack Murmansk Oblast in Russia.

Source: European Pravda citing Yle, Finland's national broadcaster

Details: Andrey Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk Oblast, reported on Tuesday that three drones had been used to attack the oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, various Russian Telegram channels started spreading groundless claims that the Ukrainian drones had been launched from the territory of Finland. They were picked up by the Russian government-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta (Russian newspaper) and the Kremlin-controlled NTV TV channel.

The General Staff of the Finnish Defence Forces told Yle that the accusations are not true.

"The territory of Finland has not been and will not be used for alleged actions against Russia," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The Finnish General Staff added that Finland and its allies are monitoring the situation and will not comment further.

"It should be noted that this is a case of possible Russian information interference, and the allegations made should be viewed critically," the Finnish General Staff said.

Background: In July, after a strike on Russia's Olenya airfield in the Murmansk Oblast, less than 200 kilometres from the Finnish border, Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for getting used to the fact that war could come to his country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Finlanddrones
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Finland
Finnish and Estonian foreign ministers hold first call with their newly appointed Ukraine's counterpart
Finnish president says situation in Ukraine is critical, but better than three months ago
Finnish border guards granted authority to track mobile phones on Russian border
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: