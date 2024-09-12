Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory

The General Staff of the Finnish Defence Forces has officially denied the information spread by the Russian media that drones were launched from Finnish territory to allegedly attack Murmansk Oblast in Russia.

Source: European Pravda citing Yle, Finland's national broadcaster

Details: Andrey Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk Oblast, reported on Tuesday that three drones had been used to attack the oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, various Russian Telegram channels started spreading groundless claims that the Ukrainian drones had been launched from the territory of Finland. They were picked up by the Russian government-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta (Russian newspaper) and the Kremlin-controlled NTV TV channel.

The General Staff of the Finnish Defence Forces told Yle that the accusations are not true.

"The territory of Finland has not been and will not be used for alleged actions against Russia," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The Finnish General Staff added that Finland and its allies are monitoring the situation and will not comment further.

"It should be noted that this is a case of possible Russian information interference, and the allegations made should be viewed critically," the Finnish General Staff said.

Background: In July, after a strike on Russia's Olenya airfield in the Murmansk Oblast, less than 200 kilometres from the Finnish border, Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for getting used to the fact that war could come to his country.

Support UP or become our patron!