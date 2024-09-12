Russian Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during 12 September nighttime attack

A flight of a Russian Shahed attack drone was detected in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during the nighttime attack on 12 September.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "…during the nighttime attack the flight of a Russian attack UAV of the Shahed type was detected in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Advertisement:

Later this Shahed was downed by Ukraine’s air defence.

Russia consciously made missile and attack drone routes above nuclear facilities of Ukraine, it was not the first time. This is a part of the Russian tactic of terror."

Details: Tiurin thanked Ukrainian air defence for efficient work and eliminating the threat for critical infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!