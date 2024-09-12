All Sections
Russian Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during 12 September nighttime attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 14:12
Russian Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during 12 September nighttime attack
The Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A flight of a Russian Shahed attack drone was detected in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during the nighttime attack on 12 September.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "…during the nighttime attack the flight of a Russian attack UAV of the Shahed type was detected in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Later this Shahed was downed by Ukraine’s air defence.

Russia consciously made missile and attack drone routes above nuclear facilities of Ukraine, it was not the first time. This is a part of the Russian tactic of terror."

Details: Tiurin thanked Ukrainian air defence for efficient work and eliminating the threat for critical infrastructure facilities.

