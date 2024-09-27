All Sections
Zelenskyy extends his visit to US – Voice of America

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 00:19
Zelenskyy extends his visit to US – Voice of America
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will extend his visit to the US by one more day.

Source: Yuliia Yarmolenko, correspondent for the Ukrainian service of Voice of America, on X (Twitter), citing sources in the delegation

Details: There is currently no information regarding a possible meeting with Donald Trump.

Background: 

