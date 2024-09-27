Zelenskyy extends his visit to US – Voice of America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will extend his visit to the US by one more day.

Source: Yuliia Yarmolenko, correspondent for the Ukrainian service of Voice of America, on X (Twitter), citing sources in the delegation

Details: There is currently no information regarding a possible meeting with Donald Trump.

On 26 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate and briefed them on the key points of the Victory Plan.

US President Joe Biden stated shortly before his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine.

