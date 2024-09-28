Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

A total of 2 missiles and 69 Shahed drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian forces have downed two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 69 Russian Shahed attack drones as a result of combat efforts on the night of 27-28 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: In addition to the 69 drones downed, 1 drone flew towards Russia and 3 had disappeared from radar within Ukrainian territory.

In total, Russia launched 77 airborne assets:

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea;

Two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

73 Shahed attack drones from the areas of Russia’s Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Orel, as well as Chauda Cape in Crimea.

Air defences were responding in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

