Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 08:38
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight
A total of 2 missiles and 69 Shahed drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian forces have downed two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 69 Russian Shahed attack drones as a result of combat efforts on the night of 27-28 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: In addition to the 69 drones downed, 1 drone flew towards Russia and 3 had disappeared from radar within Ukrainian territory.

In total, Russia launched 77 airborne assets:

  • Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea;
  • Two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;
  • 73 Shahed attack drones from the areas of Russia’s Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Orel, as well as Chauda Cape in Crimea.

Air defences were responding in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

