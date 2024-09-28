Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

Switzerland has voiced its support for the Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative" regarding Ukraine, despite its lack of reference to the UN Charter and omission of direct mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Source: Nicolas Bideau, spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda citing Swiss newspaper Blick

Details: Bideau stated that Switzerland backs the "peace initiative" proposed by China and Brazil because it advocates for a ceasefire and a political resolution to the conflict, providing an alternative to the "bellicose speeches" delivered by both the Ukrainian and Russian representatives at the UN.

Advertisement:

The spokesperson also emphasised the necessity of referencing the UN Charter in any peace initiatives concerning Ukraine, highlighting that this was noted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his address to the UN Security Council.

Background:

Switzerland, which hosted the inaugural Global Summit based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in June, was among the few Western nations invited to a meeting organised by China and Brazil regarding their "peace initiative" during the UN General Assembly on 27 September.

Among European countries, Hungary has also expressed support for the Sino-Brazilian initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier called the Sino-Brazilian proposal "destructive", primarily because it had not been discussed with Ukraine.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell also criticised the proposed "peace plan", noting that its participants "think in terms of surrender when they talk about peace".

Support UP or become our patron!