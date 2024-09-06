6 people injured in Russian attack on Liubotyn in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

On 6 September, Russian troops used a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system to strike the city of Liubotyn in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: Law enforcement agencies reported that according to preliminary information, there were five Tornado-S MLRS strikes between 7:30 and 8:30. Six casualties have been reported.

Among the civilians injured in the attack are a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 65-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl.

Twenty-eight private houses and two cars were also damaged.

