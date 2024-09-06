Ukraine's defence forces downed 27 Shahed drones but combat efforts still ongoing

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with one Kh-59 air-to-surface missile, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile and 44 Shahed drones on the night of 5-6 September. Out of these, 27 Russian drones have been downed, eight disappeared from radar, one came back to the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast and several others have been flying in Ukraine’s north.

Quote: "As of 08:00, 27 attack drones have been downed as a result of the combat efforts. Eight drones disappeared from radar on Ukrainian territory (likely due to electronic warfare interference), one drone came back toward the occupied [parts of] Donetsk Oblast. Several aerial targets (likely attack drones) are being observed in the airspace in the north. Combat efforts are ongoing!"

Details: The Air Force reported that the missiles had been launched from the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Russia’s Bryansk oblasts, and the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, air surveillance troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Air defence was responding within Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts.

On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. The Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast after midnight. Later, the Russians launched new UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Lviv Oblast. Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast, are on fire due to the fall of Shahed drone debris.

