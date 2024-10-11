Ukraine's intelligence describes new Drakar high-speed boats supplied by Sweden

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has received high-speed armoured amphibious assault boats Combat Boat-90, which will enhance the capabilities of special operations forces in conducting naval operations.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The 14.9-metre-long boat with a speed of up to 43 knots can carry up to 21 soldiers in full combat gear or 4.5 tonnes of cargo. The boats are armed with machine guns and grenade launchers. If necessary, the boats can be armed with light anti-ship missiles and carry naval mines and depth charges.

Serhii, the commander of the Drakar amphibious assault boat of the Viking Naval Centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the advantages of this equipment are that it is very fast, very manoeuvrable, and very functional.

Quote: "It can be used to perform various tasks: both logistical – transportation of ammunition, people, various kinds of cargo, and patrolling. With a qualified crew, the boat can perform any task."

Details: Named after Viking ships, Drakars are designed for amphibious operations, surveillance, patrolling and evacuation. They also serve as fire support vessels.

The boats were donated by Metinvest as part of the Steel Front initiative in June 2024.

