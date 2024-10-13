Over 170 Russian UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day

Aftermath of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians carried out 329 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Ukraine's southeast) over the past day, attacking populated areas with 170 drones of various types.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said Russian troops had carried out seven airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

In addition, 170 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

In addition, 19 attacks from Russian MLRS hit Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

The Russians fired 133 artillery shells on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Quote from Fedorov: "We have received 99 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure."

