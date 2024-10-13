All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Over 170 Russian UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 07:16
Over 170 Russian UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
Aftermath of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians carried out 329 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Ukraine's southeast) over the past day, attacking populated areas with 170 drones of various types.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said Russian troops had carried out seven airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

Advertisement:

In addition, 170 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

In addition, 19 attacks from Russian MLRS hit Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

The Russians fired 133 artillery shells on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fedorov: "We have received 99 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure."

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians hit civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man, 71, killed
Construction of 8th underground school begins in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: