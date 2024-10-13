Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others

Three Ukrainian civilians were killed and three more were injured following the Russian shelling on Sunday, 13 October in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: A 78-year-old pensioner was killed on Sunday, 13 October in Chasiv Yar as a result of a Russian artillery bombardment, and a 66-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to her limbs. After some time, the Russian army attacked a private residential area using a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system. Another 55-year-old resident was killed in the attack.

A 75-year-old resident of Vyshneve, Pokrovsk district, was also fatally injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

In addition, the Russians injured a 55-year-old civilian in Lyman, most likely also with a Smerch MLRS. Another 69-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Pokrovsk. The man was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to his chest.

