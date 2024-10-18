Seoul believes North Korea likely sent civilian personnel, not troops, to Russia
South Korea's Defence Ministry believes that North Korea has likely sent civilian personnel to Russia rather than troops to join the war against Ukraine.
Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing a statement by Kim Seon-ho, South Korean Vice Defence Minister, at a meeting of NATO defence ministers
Quote: "We say that it's significant as it is possible that North Korea has provided personnel rather than military forces."
Details: However, Kim mentioned that it would be possible to determine more accurately whether the situation involved civilian personnel or military forces after further data was gathered, analysed and evaluated.
He also stressed that if the information about the deployment of North Korean troops is confirmed, it could indicate the regime's "desperate last-ditch efforts" to obtain security assurances from Russia.
"If they indeed sent their troops, it would be because the North feels the need to do so to maintain their regime, seek assurances from Russia for that purpose," Kim said.
In addition, the vice minister added that arms trade with Russia is another indication of the North Korean regime's desperation.
Background:
- On 8 October, the South Korean Ministry of Defence said that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russia.
- On 12 October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that several thousand North Korean soldiers were being trained in Russia and might be deployed to Ukraine.
- On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine.
- On 14 October, in his evening address, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war.
- On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea was also supplying Russia with people to work at Russian factories.
- On 17 October, Zelenskyy specified that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
- On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops were being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.
