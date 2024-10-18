Seoul believes North Korea likely sent civilian personnel, not troops, to Russia

South Korea's Defence Ministry believes that North Korea has likely sent civilian personnel to Russia rather than troops to join the war against Ukraine.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing a statement by Kim Seon-ho, South Korean Vice Defence Minister, at a meeting of NATO defence ministers

Quote: "We say that it's significant as it is possible that North Korea has provided personnel rather than military forces."

Details: However, Kim mentioned that it would be possible to determine more accurately whether the situation involved civilian personnel or military forces after further data was gathered, analysed and evaluated.

He also stressed that if the information about the deployment of North Korean troops is confirmed, it could indicate the regime's "desperate last-ditch efforts" to obtain security assurances from Russia.

"If they indeed sent their troops, it would be because the North feels the need to do so to maintain their regime, seek assurances from Russia for that purpose," Kim said.

In addition, the vice minister added that arms trade with Russia is another indication of the North Korean regime's desperation.

Background:

