Former mayor of Vladivostok jailed for 15 years enlists to fight against Ukraine

Former Vladivostok mayor Igor Pushkarev, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in a corruption case in 2019, has signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry and will join the war against Ukraine.

Source: Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time TV), a Radio Liberty and Voice of America project; Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: No further details are currently available, and it is not known where Pushkarev will be deployed.

Pushkarev is the second former mayor of Vladivostok to enlist in the Russian army to fight in Ukraine. In December 2023, Oleg Gumenyuk, who held the position from April 2019 to May 2021, also went to the war zone. He had been sentenced to 12 years in a bribery case.

Pushkarev was convicted of large-scale bribery, abuse of power and commercial bribery in 2019 and sentenced to 15 years in a maximum-security prison.

The court found that during his tenure as mayor of Vladivostok from 2009 to 2015, Pushkarev accepted bribes totalling RUB 75 million (approx. US$785,000), while his relatives obtained RUB 471.7 million (around US$4.9 million) through fraudulent activities.

