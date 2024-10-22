All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike two districts in Kharkiv

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 October 2024, 21:57
Russians strike two districts in Kharkiv
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine works at the site of the attack. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched strikes on Kholodnohirskyi  and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv on the evening of 22 October.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities report that a fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes in Kholodnohirskyi district. Information regarding casualties is being specified.

Advertisement:

Later, Terekhov reported another attack on the Kyivskyi district near an educational institution. Windows in nearby residential buildings were partially shattered. The information regarding casualties is still being updated.

Update: Later, Syniehubov specified that strikes from guided aerial bombs were recorded in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. He did not mention Saltivskyi, though.

Quote: "Kholodnohirskyi district: a hit to the ground, destruction of light wooden structures. No fire, no casualties.

Advertisement:

Kyivskyi district: windows in residential buildings were partially shattered, nearby garages were damaged. No casualties."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Kharkiv
Russian guided bomb attack Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 13 – photos
Russians attack on Kharkiv results in 12 casualties and power outages
Russians struck residential sector in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: