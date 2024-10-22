Russians strike two districts in Kharkiv

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine works at the site of the attack. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched strikes on Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv on the evening of 22 October.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities report that a fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes in Kholodnohirskyi district. Information regarding casualties is being specified.

Later, Terekhov reported another attack on the Kyivskyi district near an educational institution. Windows in nearby residential buildings were partially shattered. The information regarding casualties is still being updated.

Update: Later, Syniehubov specified that strikes from guided aerial bombs were recorded in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. He did not mention Saltivskyi, though.

Quote: "Kholodnohirskyi district: a hit to the ground, destruction of light wooden structures. No fire, no casualties.

Kyivskyi district: windows in residential buildings were partially shattered, nearby garages were damaged. No casualties."

