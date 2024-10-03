All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Number of casualties in guided bomb attack on Kharkiv increases to 12, including children – photos, video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 October 2024, 09:11
Number of casualties in guided bomb attack on Kharkiv increases to 12, including children – photos, video
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The number of casualties from the Russian guided bomb strike on a residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on 2 October has risen to 12.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "As a result of the attack, structural elements of the building and two cars caught fire. The facade of a five-storey residential building was destroyed, flats on the third and fourth floors were affected and 10 cars were damaged. 

Advertisement:

Twelve people were injured: five were hospitalised, in a medium and mild condition. Among the injured is a three-year-old girl who is receiving outpatient treatment."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that one of the injured is a National Police officer. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

In addition, the Russians struck a strip of forest in the Oleksiivskyi Forest Park on the evening of 2 October, partially damaging the glazing of two nine-storey buildings.

Background: The Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 2 October. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Kharkiv
High-voltage transmission lines damaged in Kharkiv suburbs due to Russian strike
Russian attack on Kharkiv results in 10 injured, including one child, people may be under rubble – photos, videos
Russian army strikes Kharkiv, injuring 9 people – video
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: