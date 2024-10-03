The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The number of casualties from the Russian guided bomb strike on a residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on 2 October has risen to 12.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "As a result of the attack, structural elements of the building and two cars caught fire. The facade of a five-storey residential building was destroyed, flats on the third and fourth floors were affected and 10 cars were damaged.

Twelve people were injured: five were hospitalised, in a medium and mild condition. Among the injured is a three-year-old girl who is receiving outpatient treatment."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that one of the injured is a National Police officer. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Наслідки обстрілу Салтівського району Харкова.

In addition, the Russians struck a strip of forest in the Oleksiivskyi Forest Park on the evening of 2 October, partially damaging the glazing of two nine-storey buildings.

Background: The Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 2 October.

