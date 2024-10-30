Ukrenergo predicts hardest winter in last 3 years for Ukraine

Acting Head of Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht has stated that the winter of 2024-2025 will be one of the most challenging in the last three years.

Source: Brekht in an interview with Suspilne

Details: Brekht mentioned that Ukrenergo is preparing for several possible scenarios for this winter.

Quote: "We have three scenarios, including the worst-case one, [which is] continued large-scale attacks on infrastructure, transmission networks and generation facilities."

Details: He reiterated that Ukraine lost nine gigawatt of generating capacity, which is equivalent to the summer electricity consumption of the Netherlands or Ukraine’s nighttime electricity consumption in the summer, due to Russian attacks in the spring.

Brekht called this a "significant loss" and noted that Ukrenergo has a plan to restore this capacity.

The worst-case scenario under consideration involves continued Russian large-scale attacks on generation facilities.

Quote: "In this scenario, with the current volume of electricity imports, we could face power capacity limitations on critical, cold days, amounting to up to two stages of outage schedules, but no more. That is, up to eight hours."

Previously: The Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are engaged in preliminary talks about stopping attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that halting Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and cargo ships could pave the way for talks to end the war.

