All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrenergo predicts hardest winter in last 3 years for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 01:46
Ukrenergo predicts hardest winter in last 3 years for Ukraine
Oleksii Brekht. Photo: Suspilne

Acting Head of Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht has stated that the winter of 2024-2025 will be one of the most challenging in the last three years.

Source: Brekht in an interview with Suspilne

Details: Brekht mentioned that Ukrenergo is preparing for several possible scenarios for this winter.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have three scenarios, including the worst-case one, [which is] continued large-scale attacks on infrastructure, transmission networks and generation facilities."

Details: He reiterated that Ukraine lost nine gigawatt of generating capacity, which is equivalent to the summer electricity consumption of the Netherlands or Ukraine’s nighttime electricity consumption in the summer, due to Russian attacks in the spring. 

Brekht called this a "significant loss" and noted that Ukrenergo has a plan to restore this capacity.

Advertisement:

The worst-case scenario under consideration involves continued Russian large-scale attacks on generation facilities.

Quote: "In this scenario, with the current volume of electricity imports, we could face power capacity limitations on critical, cold days, amounting to up to two stages of outage schedules, but no more. That is, up to eight hours."

Previously: The Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are engaged in preliminary talks about stopping attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that halting Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and cargo ships could pave the way for talks to end the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

energywar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's air defence destroys 31 drones and guided aerial missile at night

Congressman calls on US and NATO to consider attacking North Korean troops in Ukraine

Putin not interested in negotiations with Kyiv, he strives to destroy Ukrainian statehood – ISW

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

All News
energy
Ukraine and Russia negotiate to end strikes on energy infrastructure – FT
EU increases electricity import limit for Ukraine before winter
Norway to fund 80 MW of power generation equipment for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Ukraine's air defence destroys 31 drones and guided aerial missile at night
08:37
Russian troops have mounted 170 attacks on Ukrainian positions over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
Congressman calls on US and NATO to consider attacking North Korean troops in Ukraine
08:01
Russia loses nearly 1,460 troops and 6 tanks over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
07:36
Canada urges other countries to permit Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory
07:28
Russian forces have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 287 times over past 24 hours
07:10
Russia claims to have downed 83 drones overnight
06:42
Canada prepares new sanctions against Russia due to illegal deportation of Ukrainian children
04:42
Russian forces advance in and around 6 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
03:58
Russians attack over 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring person and causing lot of damage
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: