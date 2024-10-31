All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 31 October 2024, 19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed support for the conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights)  international observation mission regarding Georgia’s parliamentary elections, which highlighted numerous violations.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry noted that Ukraine had closely monitored the Georgian parliamentary elections held on 26 October.

Quote: "We support the conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR international mission on the Georgian parliamentary elections, which documented numerous violations."

The Ministry outlined that bribery, intimidation, coercion, pressure on voters, lack of transparency in voting, and restrictions on opposition parties’ media access were among the key irregularities.

Quote: "It is no surprise that Russia praised and welcomed the results, as these methods of influencing electoral outcomes are characteristic of the Russian regime. Such practices, however, are incompatible with the path toward the EU and NATO that the Georgian government claims to pursue."

The Ministry urged that facts identified by international observers should be investigated to ensure election legitimacy and avoid a political crisis. 

Ukraine called on the Georgian government "not to follow Belarus’ path towards a loss of sovereignty and independence".

"Ukraine will continue to support the Georgian people in their pursuit of a strategic course toward EU and NATO membership under any circumstances," the statement added.

Background:

  • The OSCE/ODIHR mission reported that Georgian authorities took measures before the parliamentary elections that gave them an advantage, including an amnesty programme and limiting local observers’ access to electronic voting verification.
  • Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office, its Ministry of Internal Affairs and Special Investigative Service have launched investigations into alleged crimes committed during the pre-election period and on election day, in 47 criminal cases.
  • On 30 October, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office summoned President Zourabichvili for questioning in connection with reported election fraud. She declined to attend.

