One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 October 2024, 08:36
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones, damaging an administrative building belonging to a business and injuring a man.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Yet another enemy drone attack has affected Kirovohrad Oblast. An administrative building belonging to a business has been damaged in the Holovanivsk district. One of the firm’s employees sustained slight injuries."

Details: Raikovych added that the relevant services are working at the scene.

Kirovohrad Oblastdrones
