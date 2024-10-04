One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
Friday, 4 October 2024, 08:36
Russian forces have attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones, damaging an administrative building belonging to a business and injuring a man.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Yet another enemy drone attack has affected Kirovohrad Oblast. An administrative building belonging to a business has been damaged in the Holovanivsk district. One of the firm’s employees sustained slight injuries."
Details: Raikovych added that the relevant services are working at the scene.
