Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 November 2024, 03:18
Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Stock photo: Russian telegram channels

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has said that a Ukrainian drone hit an oil depot, causing an explosion and a fire.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot on the territory of the Starooskolsky district using a drone."

Details: The governor added that the explosion caused one of the tanks to catch fire.

He said that ten firefighting crews were working at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Background: The ISW stated that the continuation of Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics facilities, in addition to the destruction of ammunition stockpiles and the facilities themselves, would lead to greater operational pressure on the Russian military.

Russiadroneswar
