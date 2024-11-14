Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar

An air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 59 attack drones on the night of 13-14 November, 21 of which were shot down and 38 others disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The enemy launched 59 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 13-14 November (starting from 19:00 on 13 November). As of 08:30 on 14 November, 21 UAVs were confirmed downed."

Details: The drones were shot down in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv oblasts.

Another 38 Russian attack drones disappeared from radar.

Background: The Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine on the late evening of 13 November.

