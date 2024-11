Ukraine's air defence downs 53 Russian UAVs

A total of 53 attack drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians launched 83 attack drones on Ukraine, of which 53 were downed and 30 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from Russia’s Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, along with an S-300 missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

The destruction of 53 drones was confirmed in Cherkasy, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!