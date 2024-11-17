UK Foreign Secretary condemns latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: "This won't work"

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated that by targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia is once again attempting to weaken the country's resolve.

Source: Lammy on X (Twitter), reported by European pravda

Details: Lammy emphasised the UK's continued support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

Quote: "Russia's deplorable strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, ahead of Ukraine's 3rd winter of war, further shows Putin's desire to weaken the resolve of a country he thought would be beaten in days. It won't work. We stand with Ukraine. Today and for as long as it takes."

Background:

In the early hours of 17 November, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine’s energy sector using 210 missiles and drones, 144 of which were intercepted.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the latest large-scale missile attack as a response by war criminal Vladimir Putin to recent calls and visits from foreign leaders.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also strongly condemned Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

